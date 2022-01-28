Fourthstone LLC Raises Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Investar makes up approximately 6.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Investar worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investar by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $191.50 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

