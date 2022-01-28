Fractal (FCL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,820.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $1.30 million and $92,820.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.52 or 0.06538105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,971.42 or 0.99781678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars.

