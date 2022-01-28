Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 651,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $84,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

