Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. It enjoys a first-mover advantage in many foreign countries and has a strong distribution platform. Franklin’s focus on expansion via acquisitions is commendable. On similar lines, the company completed the buyout of O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC (“OSAM”) to enhance its investment solution offerings. Also, it inked a deal to acquire Lexington Partners in a bid to bulk up its alternative asset business. However, a steep decline in investment management fees and foreign-exchange woes will likely hurt top-line growth. Unsustainable capital-deployment activities and a strict regulatory environment globally are worrisome.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

BEN opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

