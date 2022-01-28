Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

