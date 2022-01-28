Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.49) to GBX 700 ($9.44) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

FRES has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.83) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,014.38 ($13.69).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 636.40 ($8.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 863.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 845.83. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 630.40 ($8.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.