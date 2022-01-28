FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the December 31st total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 807,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.