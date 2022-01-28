Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.