Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.01).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 3,100 ($41.82) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,475.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,532.99. The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 53.12. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

