FY2021 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Piper Sandler

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $8.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.67. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

