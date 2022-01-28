FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $107.29 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

