FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.96. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $193.19 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 65.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.