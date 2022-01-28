FY2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Cut by Piper Sandler

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APA. Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

