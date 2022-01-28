FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of CRK opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 114,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 296,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 646.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $23,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

