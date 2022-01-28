FY2021 EPS Estimates for Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) Cut by Cormark

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

CVE:FOM opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$547.95 million and a PE ratio of -77.33.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.