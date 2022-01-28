FY2021 EPS Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,201.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 12,446 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $112,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

