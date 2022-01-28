FY2021 EPS Estimates for Schrödinger, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. Schrödinger has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $117.00.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 28.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

