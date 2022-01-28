FY2021 EPS Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

