FY2021 EPS Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter.
Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
