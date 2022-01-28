FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenneco Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenneco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of TEN opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $833.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

