FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

CKPT has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

