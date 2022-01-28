FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

APTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 168,100 shares of company stock valued at $387,751 in the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.