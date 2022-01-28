FY2022 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

COLB opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.