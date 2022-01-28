FY2022 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$60.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.