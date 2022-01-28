Game.com Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $44,025.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Game.com is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

