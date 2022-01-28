GasLog Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 98.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GasLog Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of GasLog Partners worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

