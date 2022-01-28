GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 18,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GasLog Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of GasLog Partners worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.