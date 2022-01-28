GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

NYSE:GATX opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.82. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.99.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

