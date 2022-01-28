GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the period. GCP Applied Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.71% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

