General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.2-39.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.36 billion.General Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

GD opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.46 and its 200-day moving average is $200.80. General Dynamics has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.92.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

