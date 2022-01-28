General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.69.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $89.90 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

