Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Shares Up 1.2%

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.98. 21,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 25,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Generation Income Properties in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 34.60 and a quick ratio of 34.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

