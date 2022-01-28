Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 190.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.