Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

