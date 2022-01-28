Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS GENSF opened at $55.35 on Friday. Genus has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53.

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

