Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,032,242 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $431,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

