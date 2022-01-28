Geode Capital Management LLC Has $361.40 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $361,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

