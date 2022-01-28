GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 221,947 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,485.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,947 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.9% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

