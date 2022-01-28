GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 72 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $184.64. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.66. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

