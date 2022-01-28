GeoWealth Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,120,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $71.95. 39,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,556. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $72.41 and a one year high of $85.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

