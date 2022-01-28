GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $15.31 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 182,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,314,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 1.3% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 653.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

XMMO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,586. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.06. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.