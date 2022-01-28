GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $27.19 Million Investment in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,104,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,193,000. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF comprises 2.2% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 10.70% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,283,000.

NYSEARCA CLSM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,923,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $27.67.

