GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,889 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. 31,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,280. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51.

