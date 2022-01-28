GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $247.33 and a one year high of $327.81.

