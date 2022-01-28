GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Up 10.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $17.80. 1,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,661,000. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in GH Research by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 366,465 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

