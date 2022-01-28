GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,248 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,112 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.