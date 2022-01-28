GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

NSIT opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

