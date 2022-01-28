GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,370,000 after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Shares of TT opened at $169.20 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.56 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.83 and a 200-day moving average of $189.63.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.