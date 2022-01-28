GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 633 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.