Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 328,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,801,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

DNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447,361 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after buying an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.