Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Up 8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.02. 328,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,801,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

